CVCC's Evan Presnell

Catawba Valley guard Evan Presnell (31) shooting a 3-point shot against Central Carolina.

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games this weekend with a pair wins at its annual CV Classic two-day event.

The Red Hawks close out the 2022 calendar year with a 9-3 record, including a 5-1 mark in conference games and 7-1 record at home.

