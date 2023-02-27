Red Hawks pitcher Mayson Lail (6)

CVCC pitcher Mayson Lail (6), who threw her fourth-straight no hitter in Saturday’s 11-1 win against Massachusetts Maritime. 

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team extended its winning streak to 11 games this weekend with four victories at the Fast Pitch Dreams round-robin event held at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 12-2 overall on the season.

