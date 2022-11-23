CVCC men's basketball

Red Hawks' Tyjae Haynes (22), Javen Chandler (1) and Evan Presnell (31). 

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team won its Region 10 opener on the road Saturday, defeating Johnston Community College 78-67 at Richard B. Harrison Gymnasium.

Javen Chandler paced the Red Hawks (4-1, 1-0 in Region 10) with 27 points — his second game this season with at least 25 points scored.

