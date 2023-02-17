CVCC basbeball's Aiden Wilson

Red Hawks' Aiden Wilson scoring from third during the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Montreat.

 Photo by Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a 7-2 midweek victory against the Montreat JV team on Wednesday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The Red Hawks tallied nine hits in the contest, including three off the bat of leadoff hitter Fabian Walker, to improve to 3-2 on the season.

