CVCC basketball

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program has been selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for its Game of the Week to be televised on ESPN+ on Feb. 14.

The Red Hawks will host conference opponent Patrick & Henry Community College Patriots from Martinsville, Va. at the Tarlton Complex for the first ever nationally-televised match up of a Catawba Valley Community College athletic event.

Tags

Recommended for you