CVCC baseball

Red Hawks' Jack Stevens (27), Elec Yount (1) and Isaiah Martin (16).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a pair of road victories to kick off its spring 2023 season on Wednesday, defeating Spartanburg Methodist in a doubleheader.

Game one: Catawba Valley 6, Spartanburg Methodist 5 (eight innings)

