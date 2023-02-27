Red Hawks' Abbott

Tate Abbott (20), who recorded a two-run double to help start CVCC’s scoring in Sunday’s 12-4 run-rule victory against Wake Tech. The Red Hawks swept the Eagles in the three-game series.

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team complete its three-game conference sweep against Wake Tech on Sunday afternoon with a 12-4 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 7-6 overall and 3-0 in Region 10 play.

