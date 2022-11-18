Red Hawks guard Jayden Watlington (20)

Catawba Valley Community College guard Jayden Watlington (20) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points in Wednesday’s 108-72 victory for CVCC in front of Red Hawk teammates Tyjae Haynes (22) and Nathan Brown (12) and Pfeiffer’s Jaylen Johnson (4) and Jonah Chapman (45).

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season on Wednesday, defeating the Pfeiffer JV team 108-72 at the Tarlton Complex.

In two home games so far this season, the Red Hawks (3-1) scored 108 points in each contest. The 216 total points scored in the first two home games are a new program record.

Tags

Recommended for you