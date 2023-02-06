Red Hawk basketball

Red Hawks' Javen Chandler (1), Shad Thomas (5) and Braden Graham (10).

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team used a late-game rally to stun Bryant & Stratton 100-92 in overtime on Saturday, handing the Bobcats just their fourth loss of the season.

Three Red Hawks scored at least 20 points in the contest, including Javen Chandler with 28 points, Braden Graham with 25 points and Shad Thomas with 21 points.

