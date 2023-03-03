Red Hawk freshman Mayson Lail

CVCC freshman Mayson Lail (6) pitched a perfect game with 12 strikeouts against Columbia College on Feb. 20, as part of her no-hitter streak. 

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba Valley Community College softball pitcher Mayson Lail has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Pitcher of the Week.

(See full story in the weekend edition of the O-N-E). 

