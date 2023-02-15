HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned an 83-77 victory against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday in the NJCAA Game of the Week televised on ESPN+.
Forward Shad Thomas led the Red Hawks (18-8, 13-6) in the Region 10 victory with 21 points and 25 rebounds.
Four other Red Hawks also reached double figures in scoring in the game, including Braden Graham with 13 points, Nasir Gibbs with 11 points and Javen Chandler and Anthony Allen with 10 points each.
The Patriots led by as many as six points in the first half, but Catawba Valley used a late first half run to gain a 40-37 advantage by halftime. Graham led all scorers at the half with 11 points.
In the second half, Thomas was dominant, scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to help the Red Hawks hold off the Patriots for the conference victory.
Catawba Valley Community College would like to thank the sponsors for the event, including Catawba Valley Visitor’s Bureau & Hickory Metro Sports Commission, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Hickory, Bumgarner Oil, Hannah’s Bar-B-Que and Lance Cook State Farm.
The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team finishes its regular-season with three-straight road games starting on Thursday at Southwest Virginia. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Eagles is set for 6 p.m. in Richlands, Va