CVCC basketball's Shad Thomas

Red Hawks' Shad Thomas (5), who scored 21 points and grabbed 25 rebounds to lead the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team to an 83-77 win against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday in the NJCAA Game of the Week on ESPN+.

 Photo by Catawba Valley Athletics

HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team earned an 83-77 victory against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday in the NJCAA Game of the Week televised on ESPN+.

Forward Shad Thomas led the Red Hawks (18-8, 13-6) in the Region 10 victory with 21 points and 25 rebounds. 

