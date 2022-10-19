RALEIGH, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team earned its third-straight win on Tuesday, defeating Wake Tech 3-0 in conference play.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-12 and 25-9.
Abbey Smith paced the Red Hawks (9-7, 7-3 in Region 10 play) with 11 kills and three aces. Grace Kilby added 10 kills and two aces, and Alexia Cunningham registered nine kills and three blocks.
Setter Jordan Schlageter helped pace the Catawba Valley attack with 26 assists.
Defensively, Red Hawk libero Grace Nelson and outside hitter Gracie Harrington both recorded double-digit assists. Nelson recorded 16 dig and Harrington made 14 digs.
The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team returns to action on Thursday for another conference road match against Surry. Match time is set for 6 p.m. in Dobson, N.C.