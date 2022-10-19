CVCC volleyball

Red Hawks freshman middle hitter Alexia Cunningham (15), freshman outside hitter Grace Kilby (13) and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Abbey Smith (10). 

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team earned its third-straight win on Tuesday, defeating Wake Tech 3-0 in conference play.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-12 and 25-9.

