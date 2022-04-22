Red Hawk women’s basketball holding try out on Saturday
HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program will be holding an open try out this Saturday, April 23 from noon until 3 p.m.
The try out will take place at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 U.S. Highway 70 SE in Hickory. Included in the try out will be a campus tour.
Participating players should bring a current physical and wear appropriate gear and shoes to participate in the skills and drills taking place.
For more information, please contact CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4014.