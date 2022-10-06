CVCC volleyball trio

Red Hawks outside hitter Abbey Smith (10), libero Grace Nelson (11) and setter Jordan Schlageter (7). 

 CVCC Athletics
HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team made it four-straight wins on Wednesday with a 3-0 conference victory against USC Salkehatchie at the Tarlton Complex.
 

