CVCC's Javen Chandler (1)

Red Hawks' Javen Chandler (1) driving to the basket during Wednesday’s basketball game in front of teammate Tyjae Haynes (22) and a host of Erskine JV players.

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics
HICKORY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team kicked off its 2022-23 season on Wednesday with a 108-63 victory against the Erskine JV team.
 

Tags

Recommended for you