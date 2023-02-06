The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program recently competed in its first-ever Call of Duty LAN tournament. The Red Hawks traveled to Contender Esports in Charlotte for a two-day tournament as the lone junior college to enter the event.
Red Hawk Esports student athletes Hector Santamaria, Donavon Ervin, Cody Leonard and DeVante Moore played the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 against the four-year programs at UNC Charlotte, Mars Hill University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga at the tournament.
The Red Hawk Esports program starts its regular season of competition in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) on Monday, Feb. 13. This semester, the Red Hawks will compete several game titles, including Call of Duty 4v4 (Monday at 6 p.m.), Rocket League (Monday at 7 p.m.), FIFA (Monday at 8 p.m.), Super Smash Bros (Wednesday at 6 p.m), Call of Duty Warzone 2v2 (Wednesday at 8 p.m.), Call of Duty Gunfight 2v2 (Thursday at 6 p.m.) and Valorant (Thursday at 7 p.m.).
All of the CVCC Esports team’s matches will be streamed exclusively on their Twitch channel — twitch.tv/cvccredhawks
— and all proceeds from the channel benefit the Red Hawk Esports program and its student athletes.