Red Hawks ESports

Left to right are Hector Santamaria, Donavon Ervin and Cody Leonard. Not pictured is DeVante Moore, who is sitting beside Leonard.

 Photo by CVCC Esports student Omar Rueda-Vazquez
The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program recently competed in its first-ever Call of Duty LAN tournament. The Red Hawks traveled to Contender Esports in Charlotte for a two-day tournament as the lone junior college to enter the event. 
 

