CVCC cross country wins Region 10 title

From left, Patrick Ceccato, Allison Beard, head coach Shawn Fountain, Nick Shull, Preston Rutledge, Tim Flanagan and Ryan Eblen.

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — In just its first season of competition, the Catawba Valley Community College cross country team made its largest stride on Saturday, winning the 2022 Region 10 men’s cross country championship.
 

