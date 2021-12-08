Red Hawk AD Schroeder honored by CVCC Board of Trustees
HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Director Nick Schroeder was honored during the most recent Catawba Valley Community College Board of Trustees meeting held last week in the Workforce Solutions Complex.
Schroeder was presented a plaque from CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw honoring him for his recent national recognition, which including being named the 2020-21 Junior/Community College Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
The National Junior College Athletic Association also honored Schroeder this past spring with their George E. Killian Award of Excellence — one of the highest awards the NJCAA bestows on individuals.
“It is incredibly humbling to be recognized for my accomplishments by CVCC’s Board of Trustees,” Schroeder said. “This recognition is a testament to our administration, staff, faculty, coaches and student-athletes and their work and dedication to making Catawba Valley a special place. I especially want to thank the Board and Dr. Hinshaw on their guidance to make Catawba Valley an institution that cares for each of our students and pushes for their success. Because of that we have seen countless life’s changed academically, athletically and personally.”
Schroeder is in his ninth year at Catawba Valley Community College. He was the Director of Athletics at CVCC for eight years and was recently promoted to Executive Director of Student Life and Athletics this year.
Under Schroeder’s leadership, Red Hawk Athletics have won a combined 29 championships and reached national tournaments six times.
He also helped rebrand the athletics program in 2014 and helped its expansion in 2019 when it added bass fishing, beach volleyball and esports.
“When we were fortunate enough to bring Nick Schroeder to Catawba Valley Community College, I knew that we had the right person that was focused on the right things, which are student first and athlete second,” Hinshaw said. “He has demonstrated that every year since the day he walked on this campus. The success of our programs and the success and recognition that he has received is well deserved. We are just so thrilled that Nick is a part of Red Hawk Nation.”
Past all of the athletic accolades, Schroeder has overseen an athletic department at Catawba Valley that has sent more than 250 student athletes on to the next level.
“Championships, wins and awards are great, but the most meaningful part of my job is when an alumni comes back and tells me that they wish they could have been at Catawba Valley for their whole college experience,” Schroeder said. “That is the type of culture and community we try to build here each and every day at Red Hawk Nation.”