Friday, Dec. 9
Varsity Girls Basketball
Alexander Central 32, Newton-Conover 30
Newton-Conover 11 - 9 - 5 - 5 = 30
East Lincoln 71, Lincolnton 21
ELHS: 31 9 23 8- 71
Bandys 48, Pine Lake Prep 42
St. Stephens 61, Maiden 39
Varsity Boys Basketball
Alexander Central 52, Newton-Conover 50
Maiden 57, St. Stephens 53
Bunker Hill 74, West Iredell 66 (OT)
West Iredell15 13 14 16 8 – 66
BUNKER HILL (1-4) - Elijah Boston 26, Devin Brice 18, Talayn Weaver 7, Kaden Bolick 6, Kameron Mack 6, Charles Murray 5, Oaklee Watts 4, Redek Robinson 2
WEST IREDELL (1-5) - Jermain Cornelius 20, Jeremiah Glospy 15, David Bunton 13, Keh’mari Minor 11, Cedric Ferguson 3, Riley Grant 2, Eric Dalton 2
East Lincoln 64, Lincolnton 51
East Lincoln 21 14 16 13 -- 64
Lincolnton 12 8 15 16 -- 51
East Lincoln (6-0) -- Palmer Crichton 16, Houston Hartsell 6, Davis Hill 8, Nathan Kuthan 12, Jackson Fannon 11, Mason Simmons 8, Christian Atkins 3
Lincolnton (0-5) -- Eian Stancil 7, Anthony Odum 7, Riley Bradley 6, Will Blackburn 8, Andrew Phelps 0, Chance Jeffries 0, Cross Arias 8, Tyler McClain 5, Dynae Diaz 10
Of Note: With the win the Mustangs sweep the season series, have defeated the Wolves 11 straight times, and over the last decade have the series edge 22-11 in head to head.
Pine Lake Prep 76, Bandys 62
BHS (4-2): Bobby DelGuercio 40 points (6 3PTs), Micah Slaughter 7, Easton Ledford 7, Landon Vaughan 5, Jayden Brown 2, Christian Etter 1
Note: DelGuercio scored a career-high 40 points in the home loss.