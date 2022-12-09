PREP VARSITY BASKETBALL (DEC. 7-8)
Maiden leaders (4-0): Jalen Robinson (23 points, 5-of-6 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 3 assists); Raheim Misher (19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks); Chris Culliver (17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals); Ben Gibbs (5 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds); Landon Teague (4 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds); Wesley Thompson (2 points, 4 rebounds); Jacob Sigmon (5 rebounds, 4 assists)
Bunker Hill15 5 4 19 – 43
North Lincoln16 12 6 19 – 53
BUNKER HILL - Charles Murray 14, Devin Brice 10, Kaden Bolick 10, Elijah Boston 4, Kameron Mack 2, Redek Robinson 2, Talayn Weaver 1
NORTH LINCOLN - Connor Carson 13, Kelton Karr 10, Reed King 9, Ty Sanders 9, Ben Cipriano 6, Tanner Linebarger 4, Iverson Snell 2
Records: North Lincoln 3-0; Bunker Hill 0-4
Maiden scoring leaders (1-3): Kennedie Noble 25, Khiara Culliver 17, Neeley Campbell 6, Kynsea Pugh 3, Raegan Rembert 2, Kyley Callahan 2, Sophia Beal 1
Hickory scoring leaders (5-1): Jamien Little 12, John Holbrook 12, Izaiah Littlejohn 12, Jay Powell 8, Ty Hill 8, Dashawn Medley 6, Josh Fisher 5, George Neal 4, Britt Rumbaugh 2