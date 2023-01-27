Varsity girls basketball
Newton-Conover 65, Lincolnton 20
East Lincoln 65, Statesville 23
East Burke 69, Bandys 19
Varsity boys basketball
East Lincoln 73, Statesville 35
East Lincoln 24 16 23 10 -- 73
Statesville 7 11 7 10 -- 35
East Lincoln 73 -- Tyler Mizzell 0, Dre Walker 12, Carson Engstrand 2, Palmer Crichton 12, Houston Hartsell 15, Davis Hill 5, Nathan Kuthan 9, Christian Atkins 2, Jackson Fannon 3, Mason Simmons 11, Kingsley Huntley 2
Statesville 35 -- Caleb Tillman 4, Kevin Bryant 9, Noah Owens 6, Jay’Veon Lackey 3, Mekiaun Davis 1, Kory Smith 10, Dexter Rucker 2
Records: East Lincoln 15-4, 6-3; Statesville 1-12, 1-8
Of note: East Lincoln has defeated Statesville 5 straight times since 2019.
East Lincoln led 40-18 at halftime and completed the onslaught in the 2nd half to take the Western Foothills 3A Conference game by a score of 73-35 Tuesday night in Denver.
The Mustangs had four players in double figures led by sophomore, Houston Hartsell, who had a game and team high 15 points, followed by seniors, Palmer Crichton and Dre Walker, who both had 12 points. Walker also added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Senior, Mason Simmons, added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Statesville had one player in double figures, Kory Smith, who had 10 points.
The Mustangs will be on the road Friday against the West Iredell Warriors, while the Greyhounds will host the Fred T. Foard Tigers.
Bandys 75, East Burke 64
BHS: Micah Slaughter 24 (3 3PTs), Landon Vaughan 20 (3 3PTs), Easton Ledford 11, Christian Etter 10, Bobby DelGuercio 6, Eddie Rhodes 3, Dominic Robinson 1
EBHS: Caleb Hudson 23, Hollan Cline 18 (3 3PTs), Barger Shook 14, Jacob Dellinger 5, Zack Crawford 3, Mason Robison 1