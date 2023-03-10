Red Hawks' Kiana Mullner

CVCC sophomore Kiana Mullner (44), who connected on one of three home runs for the 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team in Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep against Southwest Virginia.

 Special to the O-N-E/ Catawba Valley Athletics

The Red Hawks used a five-run fifth inning to blast past the Eagles in the opening game on Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Southwest Virginia threatened to score in the first three innings of the contest, loading the bases in each inning, but it could not bring across one run.

