The Red Hawks used a five-run fifth inning to blast past the Eagles in the opening game on Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Southwest Virginia threatened to score in the first three innings of the contest, loading the bases in each inning, but it could not bring across one run.
Catawba Valley capitalized on the momentum from its defense by scoring their first run in the bottom of the third on a Camryn Bryant single.
The flood gates opened in the fifth inning for the Red Hawks as they scored five runs on three big hits, including a two-run home run by Jessica Cannon, an RBI double by Abby Teague and a two-run single by Kiana Mullner.
The Eagles broke up the shutout in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Maddie Lingerfelt, but Southwest Virginia could get no closer in the contest.
Red Hawk pitcher Mayson Lail earned the win, improving to 8-1 on the season. She allowed nine hits, one run, one walk and struck out seven Eagle batters.
Game two: Catawba Valley 9, Southwest Virginia 1 (six innings)
The Red Hawks tallied nine runs on 12 hits, defeating the Eagles via run rule in game two of Wednesday’s set.
Grace Andrews led Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Teammates Chesney Stikeleather and Kiana Muller drove in two runs each for CVCC. Both Stikeleather and Mullner connected on a home run apiece in the contest.
A total of seven Red Hawks drove in runs in the contest, including one RBI each off the bats of Mayson Lail, Jillian Jones, Kensley Southers, Annie Andrews and Grace Andrews.
Jones earned the win on the mound, improving to 6-2 on the season. She allowed five hits, one unearned run, no walks and struck out six batters.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action this weekend for a pair of conference doubleheaders starting Friday against Bryant & Stratton (Va.). First pitch is set for noon at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.
The Red Hawks are also scheduled to host Richard Bland on Saturday for a 2 p.m. conference doubleheader also at the Highland Rec Center.