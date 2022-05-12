GREENSBORO, N.C. – The top-seeded UNC Greensboro (UNCG) softball team is moving on to the next round in the 2022 Southern Conference (SoCon) Softball Championship after a 9-0 five-inning victory over the fourth-seeded Furman Paladins. The game was played on Thursday at the UNCG Softball Stadium.
The win was the Spartans’ fifth shutout of the season. Senior Samantha Lagrama blasted two home runs in the win. The first was a solo shot in the bottom of the second to start UNCG’s scoring.
Her second was her second-collegiate grand slam in the bottom of the fourth. This was her second game of the season with two homers in a game. The first was an 8-0 win over Delaware State on March 13 at home.
Lagrama on a solo homer and grand slam
“We are always in the box with our teammates, and I felt all of them in there with me today. I’m excited to see our offense continue to work and do damage at the plate.”
On the defensive side, junior pitcher Morgan Scott struck out nine batters in her 24th win of the season. With her fourth strikeout in the top of the third, she became UNCG’s single-season strikeout record holder, passing Christine Hornak who totaled 262 in 1997. Scott’s season total is now 268.
Lagrama on Scott breaking the single-season strikeout record
“Morgan is a competitor and we have her back like she has ours. She gets me fired up with her passion in the circle. It is a well-deserved recognition for her and our team.”
Records:
UNCG (38-16, 17-2 SoCon)
Furman (21-32, 8-10 SoCon)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Following Lagrama’s solo homer, Makenna Matthijs drove in UNCG’s second run of the game in the bottom of the second.
- Her only hit of the day was an RBI single to left center bringing home Blayke Batten.
- The Spartans broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs on three hits.
- Four of the seven runs were off Lagrama’s grand slam.
- Jessie Shipley doubled to left center easily scoring Batten and Brooklynn Maxwell.
- Jordan Gontram walked with the bases loaded for another run.
NOTES
- The Spartans have hit at least one home run in 44 games this season.
- This was the 28th game with two or more home runs.
- Lagrama went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and 5 RBI.
- Lagrama is the fifth Spartan with double-digit home runs this season, hitting 11.
- This was her seventh game with multiple RBI.
- Shipley went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
- Batten hit a double in the bottom of the fourth.
Lagrama on the win
“This was a big team win and was exciting to see multiple people getting it done in big situations. We knew we wanted to make a statement and that’s exactly what we did today.”
PITCHING RECORDS
Morgan Scott: W, 24-11
Sierra Tufts: L, 10-16
HISTORY VS. FURMAN
UNCG leads the all-time series 47-42. The two teams are now tied 4-4 in SoCon Tournament play. The Spartans are now 4-3 against Furman in the last seven outings.
ON DECK
The Spartans will host the third-seeded Chattanooga Mocs tomorrow, Friday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. in a semifinal matchup at the UNCG Softball Stadium.
This is the fourth game this season between the Mocs. UNCG swept the series with scores of 5-3, 3-2 (9 innings), and 3-2 in Greensboro, North Carolina from April 9-10. Chattanooga leads the all-time series 58-30.
The Mocs defeated Western Carolina 3-2 in 10 innings in the first round and Samford 4-0 on Thursday.