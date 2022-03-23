GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro (UNCG) softball freshman Grace Loftin was named D1 Softball Freshman of the Week, announced on Tuesday.
Loftin was second on the team with a .533 batting average this week. The freshman scored two runs, hit four doubles, with one home run, and a sacrifice fly totaling seven RBI to lead the team. She had a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage. She started and played in all four games this week in left field with five put outs.
The Conover, North Carolina native assisted the Spartans to a 2-2 week, including an 8-1 victory over Charlotte and a 10-9 eight-inning Sunday win over Elon. UNCG is now 17-10 overall. Loftin had three multi-hit games out of the four games played this week. In the game on Sunday, the freshman hit three doubles. According to the UNCG softball record book, this is a single-game record.
She is currently ranked in the top 10 in seven categories: first in RBI (28), second in doubles (8), third in total bases (49), fourth in slugging percentage (.645), sixth in home runs (5) and hits (26), and seventh in batting average (.342).
Earlier this week, Loftin was tabbed SoCon Player of the Week. This is the sixth-straight recognition for the Spartans this season. Jordan Gontram, Blayke Batten, and Delaney Cumbie were previously named Players of the Week, while Morgan Scott was named Pitcher of the Week. Maycin Brown was also selected as Player of the Month for February.
From Loftin
“I feel so blessed and thankful to be named the D1 Softball Freshman of the Week. I was super stoked and shocked when I saw it on Twitter! This is an awesome accomplishment, and it only pushes me to want to achieve more with my teammates.”
Up Next
The Spartans continue a six-game homestand by opening SoCon play on Saturday, March 26 with a doubleheader hosting Mercer at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Students in attendance on Saturday have the opportunity to enter to win a variety of prizes including: Justin Bieber tickets, Lil Durk tickets, Tim McGraw tickets, Atlanta United vs. Charlotte tickets, Emerald Point Passes, and AirPods. The first 100 students in attendance will also receive a t-shirt.