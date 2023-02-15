CVCC softball's Mayson Lail

Red Hawk freshman pitcher Mayson Lail (6), who recorded her first career no-hitter in CVCC’s 8-0 game two win against Gaston College on Tuesday. Lail also earned a save in game one, helping the Red Hawks sweep the Rhinos.

 Photo by Catawba Valley Athletics

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a road doubleheader on Valentine’s Day against Gaston College on Tuesday.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 4-2 overall on the season.

