GASTONIA, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a road doubleheader on Valentine’s Day against Gaston College on Tuesday.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 4-2 overall on the season.
Game one: Catawba Valley 13, Gaston 4
The Red Hawks plated 13 runs on 11 hits, including three off the bat of third baseman Chesney Stikeleather, to earn a nine-run win in the opening game against the Rhinos.
Stikeleather and teammate Grace Andrews both drove in three runs each to lead Catawba Valley offensively in the contest. Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant and Brianna Broome also tallied two hits apiece for CVCC.
On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones earned the win. She allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.
Mayson Lail earned the save for CVCC in relief. She pitched the remaining 2.1 innings, giving up three hits and striking out two Gaston batters.
Game two: Catawba Valley 8, Gaston 0
Freshman Mayson Lail tossed her first career no hitter, leading the Red Hawks to a five-inning shutout win in game two of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Lail’s effort on the mound was aided by another 11-hit performance by the Catawba Valley offense, including a team-high three hits from second baseman Camryn Bryant.
Lail allowed only two walks and struck out five batters in her no-hit shutout.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Caldwell. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Cobras is slated for 3 p.m. in Hudson.