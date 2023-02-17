LENOIR, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday against rival Caldwell at Lenoir Optimist Park.
LENOIR, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday against rival Caldwell at Lenoir Optimist Park.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 6-2 overall on the season.
Game one: Catawba Valley 10, Caldwell 0 (five innings)
The Red Hawks recorded 11 hits for the third consecutive contest, including three off the bat of shortstop Jessica Cannon, to earn the five-inning run rule victory.
Alyssa Kropski and Grace Andrews added two hits each for Catawba Valley in the win. Cannon, Kropski and Chesney Stikeleather all drove in a team-high two runs each for CVCC.
On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 2-1 on the season. She allowed five hits and struck out four Cobra batters in her complete game shutout.
Game two: Catawba Valley 3, Caldwell 0
Freshman Mayson Lail recorded her second-straight no hitter, leading the Red Hawks in a three-run shutout against the Cobras in game two of the set.
Lail allowed just four walks and struck out a career-high 13 batters in her no-hit gem.
Offensively, Red Hawk shortstop Jessica Cannon and third baseman Chesney Stikeleather recorded a team-best two hits each.
Stikeleather drove in two RBI, and Cannon scored on a passed ball for the third Red Hawk run.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Monday for a road contest at Columbia College. The doubleheader between the Red Hawks and Koalas is set for 1 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.