HICKORY, N.C. — In action originally slated for Jan. 14, two of the titans of the Western Foothills 3A Conference butted heads on Saturday afternoon as the Hickory Lady Red Tornadoes varsity basketball team hosted Fred T. Foard.
This long-awaited match-up was the second time these two programs had seen each other this season. The first encounter happened on Dec. 27, 2021, during the 34th Annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, in which Foard came away with a close 60-58 victory inside of Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
Much like that contest, the Lady Tigers and Hickory took one another to task inside of David W. Craft Gymnasium for part two.
Foard (13-8, 7-4 WFAC) entered the game in the third place spot of the conference standings while Hickory (12-7, 9-2 WFAC) was up by just a hair in second place. The only losses in the conference for Hickory coming in were against conference leader East Lincoln while the Lady Tigers succumbed to the Lady Mustangs twice and to St. Stephens.
Both teams were also on a hot streak as these programs came in winning nine of their last 10 games.
Ultimately, Hickory followed the hot-hand of senior forward Gabriela Greenard en route to the 56-48 win over Foard. Greenard unofficially finished with 18 points (including a pair of 3-pointers), two assists, nine rebounds (four offensive), two blocks and a pair of steals.
After beginning the season under .500, the Lady Red Tornadoes have won 10 of its last 11 outings.
As for the Lady Tigers, its leading scorer via senior point guard Alexis Wolgemuth struggled to find an opening in the contest.
However, it was led by the spark from the trio of freshman guard Kinzer Abernathy, junior guard/forward Samaria Tipps and sophomore center Imani Ikard. These three ignited a couple of key runs in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter as it cut its deficit to within three on a couple of occasions.
Abernathy unofficially garnered a career-high 19 points (including a trio of triples), an assist and a steal while Tipps followed with 11 points (including a trey), two assists, three steals and six rebounds.
Ikard corralled nine points, 13 boards (five offensive) and three steals in the road loss.
“[In] the first half, I felt like we wasn’t gelling necessarily as a team,” said Foard head coach Brandy Dawkins. “We talked about it at halftime, made the adjustments. We came out, and we started finding our open shooters and people were taking the shots that they needed to take. Imani [Ikard] started rebounding huge for us with some putbacks, and Samaria [Tipps] was driving the lane. I think that sometimes we settle for a jumper when we should be driving, getting those easy buckets.
“Then on top of that, we realized the foul count. So, we know [if] we drive we can get to the foul line. Of course, we got Alexis [Wolgemuth], she was driving. They were so worried about her, it opens up people. I think in the first half, we weren’t moving to find the open person, so we made that adjustment in the second half, as well. As far as our defensive effort, we made an adjustment on that, as well, to close out on shooters…The first half, we gave up too many threes, and that’s what created that large deficit.”
It was electric from the opening basket as the Lady Red Tornadoes scored on a smooth dish from freshman guard Gabby Bryant to junior point guard Joselin Turner from beyond the arc on the right wing. It led 3-0 with 5:52 to play in the opening frame.
This began the trend of scoring in the first quarter for Hickory as Foard couldn’t stop the onslaught of outside prowess.
Greenard followed Turner’s triple with a mid-range jumper from just outside of the free-throw line on an assist by freshman guard Léa Boyens, leading 5-0 with 5:22 remaining in the quarter.
The Lady Tigers halted the early scoring for a moment as Wolgemuth connected on a layup under the basket, trailing by three with 5:10 left in the frame.
Wolgemuth only mustered seven points on the day, in addition to eight rebounds (four offensive), a game-high five steals and a pair of dimes.
Hickory, much like most of the contest, responded via Boyens with a dagger from the shortest distance from deep in the right corner. Bryant found her in position to score, leading 8-2 with 4:22 to go in the opening quarter.
Boyens finished with 10 points (including two triples), four rebounds, a game-high five assists and two steals. Bryant also earned 10 points (6-of-7 FTs), three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Foard sophomore guard Davoney Dellinger answered with a runner assisted by Abernathy, trailing 8-4 with 3:11 on the clock.
Despite the Lady Tigers’ best efforts, it found itself in a 20-9 hole after one.
Trailing 10-7, it got a much-needed triple from Tipps on the wing with 2:30 to go. However, Greenard found herself open in the left corner assisted by sophomore center Laken Powe to extend Hickory’s lead to 13-7.
Foard responded with Ikard pushing her way to the charity stripe, converting a pair of foul shots to trail, 13-9 with 1:31 to play in the quarter.
The Lady Red Tornadoes then countered with a 7-0 run to close out the opening frame led by a trey from the right corner via Boyens. Additionally, it earned an easy basket at the cup from Powe, along with a fastbreak drive to the hoop from Boyens assisted by Powe.
Powe controlled the glass in the first quarter and much of the contest as she obtained six boards in the frame (eight overall). She also accrued six points, three assists, three steals and a pair of blocks in the win.
With the game being in doubt for the Lady Tigers, Abernathy was the unsung hero of the second quarter as she notched 13 of her 19 total points in the frame.
This included consecutive 3-pointers with one coming from the right wing and the other on the left wing. The first was assisted by Tipps and the second came on a pass from Wolgemuth.
Abernathy then cut the contest to single digits with her third triple of the day on the right wing assisted by Tipps. Foard trailed, 27-18, with 3:33 left in the first half.
Abernathy followed up her triple by putting the ball on the deck and drove to the hoop drawing the foul for a 1-and-1. She connected on both foul shots to trail, 27-20, with 3:17 remaining.
Not to be outdone, Turner became her counterpart in the second quarter as she obtained seven of her 10 total points in the frame. She also collected four boards and a block.
After a Greenard triple from the left corner assisted by Boyens put Hickory on top, 30-20, with 2:50 to play in the half, Turner drove to the rim on a fastbreak finish to extend the lead to 32-20.
Despite Foard’s best work via Abernathy, it still found itself down by double-digits, 36-23, heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Tigers continued to rally led by Ikard. She had a pair of putback layups, as well as an And-1 finish assisted by Wolgemuth.
However, she failed to convert the free-throw, trailing 40-32, with less than a minute remaining in the third.
The Lady Red Tornadoes countered by scoring the next four points via a Bryant mid-range jumper assisted by Boyens, along with a pair of free-throws connected by Boyens. It led 44-32 before Ikard responded with another putback to trail, 44-34, going into the final quarter.
Hickory began the final frame much like it did the first as Powe connected on a putback lay-in, extending its lead to 46-34 with 6:30 left in the action.
After trailing 49-38 following the And-1 finish by Bryant as she converted from the foul line, the Lady Tigers countered by going on an 8-0 run sparked by Tipps and Abernathy.
Tipps began the run on a fastbreak drive to the hoop while Abernathy converted a pair of free-throws on the next possession, trailing 49-42 with 4:49 remaining in the game.
“Kinzer [Abernathy] knocked down some huge 3-pointers for us,” said Dawkins. “It’s another confidence thing. She was shooting at the beginning of the year then we were working on drives, and she kind of stopped shooting. But, ‘Kinzer, when you’re open you gotta shoot it.’ She’s a shooter, and shooters shoot. She hit some big threes…that also builds our confidence, as well. That was huge for us, just getting those contributing factors from everybody on the team is what brought us back.”
Abernathy continued the run by inching in a runner assisted by junior guard Alyssa Smith. Following a Hickory miss, Tipps came back down the court and drove to the rim for an easy layup as the Lady Red Tornadoes looked a little lost on the play.
Foard trailed by just three, 49-46, forcing a Hickory timeout with 2:35 to go.
After the timeout, Hickory got themselves back on the scoreboard via a pair of free-throws from Greenard, leading 51-46.
The Lady Tigers then turned the ball over. Nevertheless, it got back control of the rock as Wolgemuth swiped it away on Hickory’s inbound pass attempt and scored a layup. It got within striking distance once more, trailing 51-48 with less than a minute remaining.
Hickory had possession and turned it over quickly on an offensive foul. With about 30 seconds left in the contest, Dellinger found herself open for a 3-pointer on the right wing that would have tied it up at 51-all, but it rolled off of the rim.
This forced a fouling game the rest of the way for the Lady Tigers with Bryant converting 3-of-4 attempts for Hickory to seal the win, 56-48.
These two will battle once more at Fred T. Foard High School inside of Jerry Copas Gymnasium tonight slated for an approximately 6 p.m. tip-off.