GREENSBORO, N.C. – In another exciting game for the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) softball team, graduate student Jordan Gontram sealed the deal with the eventual game-winning hit for a 5-1 win over Furman to cap off senior weekend on Sunday afternoon.
Gontram crushed a grand slam for the second-straight game. She hit her fourth-career bomb in the bottom of the fifth on a 1-0 count with two outs.
This brings her season total to 17 homers, which ties for first in UNCG single-season record. Her 51 career home runs are still second in career records. She is six away from tying the all-time record.
With the grand slam, the Spartans have now totaled 90 home runs during the season, tying for UNCG’s single-season record which was set last year.
Junior pitcher Morgan Scott threw a solid five innings, allowing four hits and one run. Her seven strikeouts brought her season total to 246, which is tied for second in single-season Ks with volunteer assistant coach Stephanie Bryden. Her 562 career strikeouts are third all-time.
Junior Alex Rodriguez was also impressive in the circle tossing two innings, allowing one walk, and striking out one batter for her first-career save.
Rodriguez on earning her first-career save on senior day
“I was excited to go into the game after Jordan hit the grand slam. Seeing her do what she does best, made me so happy and I was ready to do the same. I felt very confident about my movement pitches and throwing batters off balance. I was just thankful to be given the opportunity to help my team secure the win.”
Records:
UNCG (35-13, 14-1 SoCon)
Furman (19-29, 7-8 SoCon)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Paladins’ leadoff batter in Ashlee Lykins singled to right but was then called out as she left early in the top of the first.
- With two outs, Riley Ludlam crushed a solo homer to left center for a 1-0 lead.
- The Spartans had a hit in the second and the fourth, before Gontram drove in her four RBI for a 4-1 advantage.
- In the bottom of the sixth, Jessie Shipley cranked a long fly ball, but was caught in center field and drove in Grace Loftin for the 5-1 lead.
NOTES
- The Spartans have hit at least one home run in 41 games this season.
- · Loftin went 2-for-3 with one run scored
PITCHING RECORDS
Morgan Scott: W, 21-10
Alex Rodriguez: Save, 1
Sierra Tufts: L, 9-14
Rodriguez on the Spartans taking the win on senior day
“Taking the win on senior day was very special. Having everyone hug me after the last inning put everything in perspective. The best part of this game is the people supporting you through both the wins and losses. I’ll be forever grateful for these people.”
HISTORY VS. FURMAN
UNCG still leads the series 46-42.
ON DECK
The Spartans will welcome the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday, May 4 at UNCG Softball Stadium for their final home regular-season game.