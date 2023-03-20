NEWTON - It is said that every good thing must come to an end.
For Fred T. Foard High School head wrestling coach Mike Carey, the time has come for a conclusion to his reign as he announced on Monday, March 20, his intentions to step away from the program.
In the press release sent out to the media, Carey said that he would still be a teacher for Catawba County Schools, but that he has chosen to move aside to spend more time with his wife and two children.
In 15 years as its leader (2008-2023), Carey aided the Tigers to 14 conference championships and nine North Carolina High School Athletic Association team state titles.
(See the full story in the Tuesday, March 21 edition of the O-N-E)