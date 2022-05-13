GREENSBORO, N.C. – The top-seeded UNC Greensboro (UNCG) softball team fell to third-seeded Chattanooga in a 2022 Southern Conference (SoCon) tournament semifinal game on Friday morning at UNCG Softball Stadium.
Senior Delaney Cumbie homered twice in the loss for her second game of her career with multiple home runs. Her first multi-home run game was an 8-0 victory game against Delaware State on March 13 in Greensboro, N.C. Both homers in that win were also solo blasts.
She crushed the ball over the center field wall in the bottom of the first and then found the scoreboard in right center in the bottom of the fifth.
Records:
UNCG (38-17, 17-2 SoCon)
Chattanooga (28-25, 9-9 SoCon)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Morgan Scott retired the Mocs in the top of the first inning with the bases loaded.
- She struck out two more in the top of the second, bringing her strikeout count to four.
- In the top of the third, Chattanooga scored five runs on four hits, including a grand slam to take a 5-1 lead.
- The Spartans threatened in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded, but the Mocs kept UNCG off the board.
- Chattanooga put up another five spot in the top of the fifth to extend its lead 10-1.
NOTES
- The Spartans have hit at least one home run in 45 games this season.
- This was the 29th game with two or more home runs.
- UNCG drew six walks in the game.
- Grace Loftin had the only other hit for the Spartans.
PITCHING RECORDS
Reese Byrd: L, 11-5
Brooke Parrott: W, 14-7
HISTORY VS. CHATTANOOGA
The Mocs continue to lead the series 59-30.
ON DECK
The Spartans will play the winner of the No. 2 Samford Bulldogs versus No. 4 Furman Paladins today, Friday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. in a double-elimination game.