Hickory Crawdads Break Camp Roster 2023
Special to the O-N-E

HICKORY, NC- The Texas Rangers announced the initial roster of players that will be assigned to Hickory to begin the season. The initial 29 players include 15 pitchers (3 left handers), 3 catchers, 6 infielders, and 5 outfielders. 

Six players are ranked in the Rangers’ Top 30 Prospects: Kumar Rocker (#10 and the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 draft), Mitch Bratt (#17), Emiliano Teodo (#21), Alejandro Osuna (#25), Maximo Acosta (#26), and Josh Stephan (#30).

