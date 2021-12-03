Charlotte, N.C. - (Dec 2, 2021) - Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds, who broke numerous school passing records this past season, has been named to the 2021 Conference USA Football all-Academic Team.
Reynolds, who graduated with a 3.275 undergraduate GPA, is pursuing his masters in Real Estate Finance and Development.
The 49ers' four-year starter is the program's all-time leader in career passing yards (7,726) and TDs (62). This season he also broke single season passing records for yards and TDs. He ranks second in C-USA in touchdown passes with a school-record 26, second in points responsible for and fourth in passing efficiency and total offense.
A two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Week following comeback wins over Duke and Middle Tennessee, he also rallied the 49ers to their overtime victory over Rice. In his career, Reynolds has engineered five game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or OT and has thrown for three game-winning touchdowns in the final minute or OT.
He was named to the Davey O'Brien Top 40 QB Class and was listed on the Maxwell Award (top collegiate player) Watch List for the second straight season. He was a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy given to the top college player that was a former walk-on.
This season, he extended his school record to 16 straight games with a TD pass and broke a school record with 448 passing yards vs. Louisiana Tech.
A two-year team captain, Reynolds also led the team in rushing touchdowns.
2021 C-USA Football All-Academic Team
*Matt Hayball, Florida Atlantic, RS Jr., P, 3.92, Finance
*Abraham Delfin, Louisiana Tech, Jr., OL, 4.00, Master of Science Engineering & Technology
Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee, Sr., S, 3.28, MBA
Jordan Young, Old Dominion, RS Sr., LB, 3.63, Sport Management Master's
Trey Schuman, Rice, RS Jr., DL, 4.00, MBA
Hayes Maples, Southern Miss, RS So., LB, 3.706, Business Administration
*Hunter Duplessis, UTSA, Gr., K, 4.00, MBA (Technology Management)
Lucas Dean, UTSA, Jr., P, 3.9, Economics
Ahofitu Maka, UTSA, Sr., OL, 3.74, Cyber Security
*Juwuan Jones, WKU, RS Jr., DE, 4.00, Special Education
* previous selection