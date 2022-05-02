Caldwell Cobra Athletics Results From April 30, 2022
CCC&TI Softball Results (April 30)
Softball Doubleheader vs. Bryant-Stratton
Game One: Caldwell 12 Bryant-Stratton 4 (6 Innings)
Game Two: Caldwell 10 Bryant-Stratton 5
Softball Game One
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
BSC 0 0 0 4 0 0 X 4 6 2CCCTI 2 3 0 4 2 1 X 12 8 3
WP: Kaylee Redwine (3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB)
LP: Mykala Cox (5.2 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 12 BB)
In the bottom of the first, Caldwell got an RBI triple from Lauren Anderson to put Caldwell on the board. Bri Lewis would drive Anderson home on an RBI single to give Caldwell a 2-0 lead. Caldwell added three in the second inning. Mackenzie Johnson scored on an error and Anderson picked up another RBI on a single. Brittney Reynolds would score on a sac-fly RBI from Lewis putting Caldwell ahead 5-0.
In the fourth inning, the Bobcats got four runs. Mykala Cox hit a three-run homerun and Alexis Weaver would score on an error. Caldwell would answer with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Lewis got a two RBI single, and Zoey Boston got a two RBI double as Caldwell went back ahead by five runs, 9-4.
In the fifth inning, Kayla Hollar got an RBI single, and Lewis would score on a pass ball as Caldwell's lead grew to 11-4. In the sixth inning, Kileigh Sechrist scored on a passed ball and the game ended via the mercy rule. Lewis finished the game with four RBI. Molly McNulty allowed three hits and one unearned run in 2.2 innings of work.
Softball Game Two
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
BSC 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 5 10 4
CCCTI 3 3 2 0 2 0 X 10 11 2
WP: Ashlyn Castle (4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB)LP: Anna Mackie (6.0 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 5 BB)
Caldwell jumped out to an eight run lead and held of a rally by Bryant-Stratton to pick up win 32 of the season and sweep the season finale doubleheader.
Bri Lewis got the scoring going in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homerun. Zoey Boston would add a two RBI double, and Caldwell led 3-0. Caldwell got three more runs in the second inning with all three runs coming on an error by the Bobcats. In the third inning, two more Cobra runs came across due to an error in the outfield.
Bryant-Stratton, facing the game ending via the mercy rule, got five runs in the top of the fifth. After an error and a batter hit by a pitch, Alexis Hudgens hit an RBI single to but the Bobcats on the board. Andrea Booker would then hit a two RBI double and later come home to score on a pass ball making the score 8-4. Kendall Field would add an RBI double to pull Bryant-Stratton to within three runs.
Caldwell would get two runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to an Ashlyn Castle two RBI double. Caldwell would hold the Bobcats from that point to secure the 10-5 victory. Molly McNulty pitched three innings of relief, allowing no runs, striking out three, while only allowing three hits.
Caldwell finished the regular season 32-9 and 22-6 in Region 10 Division Two. Their next game will be in the Region 10 tournament in Richmond, VA, scheduled for May 11-14. Bryant-Stratton (2-17, 2-15 Region 10 Division Two) will play Sunday at Catawba Valley.