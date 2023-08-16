Cobras Volleyball 2023

From Left to Right: Josie Chappell, Laney Craig, Emma Grace Hiatt, Jacklyn Richardson, Terayha Bess, Leah Pimentel, Greeleigh Gleason, Catherine Pate, Kirklyn Hudler, Emily Ramirez, and Carissa Potter. 

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team is gearing up for its second season after a 14-year hiatus.

The Cobras, under head coach Brian Harris, open their season Thursday, Aug. 17, when they welcome Guilford Tech to Hudson for a 6 p.m. match.

