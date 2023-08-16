The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team is gearing up for its second season after a 14-year hiatus.
The Cobras, under head coach Brian Harris, open their season Thursday, Aug. 17, when they welcome Guilford Tech to Hudson for a 6 p.m. match.
Harris and CCC&TI have their sights set on titles in 2023.
“Our goals for this season are to win the Region 10 championship (regular season and tournament),” Harris said. “We have the talent to make this goal possible so in order for this to happen, we need to focus on daily improvement and team culture. We have strong players at every position and good depth. Players have already started to gel and have great attitudes.”
Back to lead CCC&TI in 2023 are all-region first-team outside hitter Catherine Pate (Crest H.S., Shelby NC) and all-region setter Emma Grace Hiatt (South Caldwell H.S., Granite Falls NC).
Also back for their sophomore campaigns are middle hitter Terayha Bess (Cherryville H.S., Cherryville NC) and outside hitter Carissa Potter (Winston-Salem Christian, Winston-Salem NC).
CCC&TI has added two players who were all-state selections as high school seniors.
Laney Craig is a 5-foot-7 outside hitter from Fred T. Foard High School (Newton NC), and Greenleigh Gleason is a 5-10 middle hitter from Louisburg High School (Louisburg NC)
Other newcomers are Leah Pimentel (Myers Park H.S., Charlotte NC), Kirklyn Hudler (Ashe County H.S., West Jefferson NC), Emily Ramirez (Ashe County H.S., West Jefferson NC), Jacklyn Richardson (Wilkes Central H.S., Wilkesboro NC), and Josie Chappell (Rosman H.S., Rosman NC).
The Cobras have 25 regular-season matches on the schedule – including 11 in Hudson -- before postseason play begins in October.
Caldwell begins Region 10 play Sept. 12 at Central Carolina Community College.
The Cobras put together a 7-16 mark a season ago and hosted a first-round match in the Region 10 Division III tournament. They were 5-5 in Region 10 Division III matches.
Kyler Abernathy, Natalie Abernathy, and Sage Harrington are assistant coaches for the Cobras this season.