Caldwell Athletics: Volleyball Open Gyms
Caldwell Athletics is introducing women's volleyball, to begin play this fall and there are a few roster spots available for the upcoming season.
For recent high school graduates that are interested in playing volleyball at Caldwell, the team will be conducting open gyms on the following dates:
Saturday, July 16, 11AM-1PM
Thursday, July 21, 4-6PM
Saturday, July 23, 11AM-1PM
Thursday, July 28, 4-6PM
Open gyms will be held at the CCC&TI gymnasium, located inside the E-Building on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson.
For more information, contact Coach Brian Harris at beharris@cccti.edu or 919-395-3384.