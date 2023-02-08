Red Hawks 2023 Sports Hall of Fame

The Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony honorees, including, from left, Red Hawk Spirit of Service Award winner Tim Peeler and inductees Shaniya Lester, Lisa Walker (representing Tommy Edwards), Travis Bland, Shannon Hudson and Bryson Bowman.

 Phillip Robinson/SportsFotos

HICKORY, N.C. (JAN. 27, 2023) — Catawba Valley Community College officially welcomed five new members into its Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame during its second induction ceremony held at the Workforce Solutions Complex.

Former Catawba Valley athletic standouts Travis Bland (men’s golf), Bryson Bowman (baseball) and ShaNiya Lester (women’s basketball) and former Red Hawks head coaches Tommy Edwards (women’s basketball) and Shannon Hudson (volleyball) all officially took their place in the Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame during the ceremony. 

