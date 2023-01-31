CLAREMONT - Mill Creek Middle School is hosting the 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament.
The tournament includes all members of the Catawba Valley Middle School Athletic Conference.
Games begin on Tuesday, January 31st and go through Friday, February 3rd. The tournament has not taken place since 2020 due to Covid-19, and everyone involved is excited to get it started back.
Admission is $5: NO Catawba County, Hickory City, or Newton-Conover school employee passes will be accepted for the tournament. Tarheel/ Catawba County Golden Years Passes WILL NOT be accepted. Accepted passes: NC Coaches Association, NCHSAA Officials Association Passes, and All Press passes will be accepted.
The Catawba County Middle School Basketball Tournament was renamed to honor Mr. Kermit Whisnant after he passed away in 2005. Mr. Whisnant was a long time teacher, coach, and administrator in Catawba County Schools.
He was instrumental in strengthening our middle school conference into a model for other school systems to follow. Mr. Whisnant assumed the role of Middle School Director for Catawba County in March of 1999.
Although employed by CCS, Mr. Whisnant viewed all middle schools from the three school systems in the county as equals regarding athletic matters. He was very well respected by all for his leadership.
GIRLS BRACKET
Tuesday, Jan. 31
(Game 1) No. 1 Northview vs No. 8 Arndt, 4 p.m.
(Game 2) No. 2 Maiden vs No. 7 Mill Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
(Game 3) No. 4 Grandview vs No. 5 River Bend, 4 p.m.
(Game 4) No. 3 Jacobs Fork vs No. 6 Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Game 1 winner vs Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 2 winner vs Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS BRACKET
Tuesday, Jan. 31
(Game 1) No. 1 Northview vs No. 8 River Bend, 5:15 p.m.
(Game 2) No. 2 Arndt vs No. 7 Jacobs Fork, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
(Game 3) No. 4 Maiden vs No. 5 Grandview, 5:15 p.m.
(Game 4) No. 3 Newton-Conover vs No. 6 Mill Creek, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Game 1 winner vs Game 3 winner, 5:15 p.m.
Game 2 winner vs Game 4 winner, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Championship, 7:30 p.m.