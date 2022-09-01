Red Hawks bass fishing

The four competing CVCC anglers in this weekend’s Bassmaster College Series National Championship in Georgetown, S.C.

From left, Wes Smith, Lane Bailey, Justin Eggers and Hunter Keller.

 Special to the O-N-E/ CVCC Athletics
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Four Catawba Valley Community College anglers are aiming to bring home a national title this week when they compete this Friday through Sunday at the 2022 Bassmaster College Series National Championship held on Winyah Bay in South Carolina.
 

