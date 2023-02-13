CARY, NC – For the third straight year, the Carrboro men’s and women’s swimming teams swept team state championship honors. The Jaguars were impressive on both sides with the men taking two of the three relay events and the women edging Central Cabarrus thanks to Maya Lambert’s two individual wins and strong team depth.

Durham School of the Arts junior Lucca Battaglini was the star of the men’s meet, setting a pair of all classification state meet records in the event. Battaglini set the all classification 50 Freestyle record in the prelims at 19.76 seconds, shaving Western Alamance’s Noah Henderson’s time of 19.92 from 2019. Battaglini one-upped himself in the finals, posting a stunning 19.47 second time, the sixth fastest time swam all-time in the NFHS National Record Books.

