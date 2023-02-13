WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Swain County women made it back-to-back state Indoor titles with a convincing 83.5-61 victory over second place Cummings. The men’s championship was a much tighter affair with East Burke edging Union Academy 48-43 to earn the Cavaliers’ first Indoor State Championship.
The Maroon Devil women racked up much of their points in the distance disciplines, earning 14 points in the 1000 Meters and getting a pair of individual event victories from Arizona Blankenship in the 1600 and 3200 Meters. Blankenship racked up gold in the 1600 Meters with a time of 5:12.72 and in the 3200 hitting the tape in 11:42.44. Amaya Hicks also won gold for Swain, taking the 1000 Meters in 3:10.84. Hicks and Blankenship paired up with Annie Lewis and Gracie Monteith in the 3200 Meter Relay to lift Swain to victory in 10:13.33.
Akala Garrett from Albemarle was selected as the 1A/2A Meet Most Outstanding Performer. She set a pair of 1A/2A State Meet Records as she won the 55 Meter Hurdles in 7.86 seconds and the 500 Meters in 1:15.86. Her 55 Meter Hurdles time nipped the previous mark of 7.99 seconds set by Alyssa Thompson Rowe from Lexington in 2020. The 500 Meter record she replaced was 1:16.79 set by Araybian Lilly from West Montgomery in 2017. Garrett also won the 300 Meters with a winning time of 40.44 seconds.
Another notable name from the women’s meet was Robbinsville’s Zoie Shuler. She pulled down a pair of first place finishes by winning the Long Jump and Triple Jump. She cleared 17’ 5” with her winning effort in the Long Jump and 39’ 9.5” in the Triple Jump.
East Burke won the men’s meet in large part due to the heroics of Kenneth Byrd who won a pair of events at the meet. Byrd was the winner of the 55 Meter Hurdles, crossing in a time of 7.71 seconds before earning the top spot in the High Jump with a clearance of 6’ 6”. Byrd was selected as the Most Outstanding Performance.
Four men’s meet 1A/2A records fell in the competition. NC School of Science & Math-Durham runner Andrew Parker won a pair of events in the meet, earning victory in the 3200 Meters with a time of 9:28.43. He also climbed to the top of the podium in the 1600 Meters, setting a new 1A/2A State Meet mark with his time of 4:19.23. His run eclipsed the old record of 4:21.11 set by North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson from 2019.
Jonathan Paylor from Cummings also set a new 1A/2A Meet Record in the 300 Meters, crossing the line in 35.13 seconds. His effort bested the old time of 35.18 set by Reidsville’s Elliott Graves in 2016.
There were two new 1A/2A Meet Records in the field events. Swain County’s Matthew Gray cleared 16’ 6” to win the Pole Vault and beat the previous 1A/2A Record of 16’ 00” set by Kenneth Byrd from East Burke a year ago. Northeastern’s Junion Payton Kimble also set a new top performance for 1A/2A in the Shot Put tossing 55’ 9” with his best throw of the day. His toss eclipsed the 55’ 6.5” performance of North Lincoln’s Jake Soorus in 2020.
The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship at all athletic events and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to present the NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards to two athletes from each NCHSAA Championship Event. The 1A/2A Women’s Sportsmanship Award Winners were Amelia Rogers from Swain County and D’Anna Cotton from Cummings. The Sportsmanship Award Winners on the Men’s side were Avery Fraley from East Burke and Evan Mitchell from Union Academy.
Varsity Boys 55 Meter Dash Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Correy McManus 11 T.W. Andrews 6.39
2 Jonathan Paylor 11 Cummings 6.41
3 Khavarie Hightower 12 Cummings 6.53
4 Dre Davis 10 Albemarle 6.60
5 Ariyon Bell 11 Lakewood 6.64
6 Ja'Neil Harris 10 T.W. Andrews 6.66
7 Rahkeem Faison 10 Eastern Wayne 6.67
8 Zachariah Melton 11 Monroe 6.69
Varsity Boys 55 Meter Dash Prelims
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jonathan Paylor 11 Cummings 6.45
2 Correy McManus 11 T.W. Andrews 6.47
3 Khavarie Hightower 12 Cummings 6.57
4 Ariyon Bell 11 Lakewood 6.63
5 Dre Davis 10 Albemarle 6.68
6 Rahkeem Faison 10 Eastern Wayne 6.68
7 Ja'Neil Harris 10 T.W. Andrews 6.69
8 Zachariah Melton 11 Monroe 6.74
9 Shamar Sutton 12 Northeastern 6.77
10 Shaun Clyde 12 Southwest Onslow 6.85
11 Chris Johnson 12 Southwest Onslow 6.89
12 Raymond Parker 12 Eastern Wayne 7.37
-- Richard Montesinos 12 Eastern Wayne DNS
-- Josiah Tripp 12 West Craven DNS
Varsity Boys 300 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jonathan Paylor 11 Cummings 35.13
2 Trystan Hollis 12 North Pitt 36.09
3 Orlando Burch 12 Forest Hills 36.45
4 James Harris 12 Carver 36.55
5 Ja'Neil Harris 10 T.W. Andrews 36.73
6 Caleb Baxter 12 North Forsyth 36.96
7 Dre Davis 10 Albemarle 37.42
8 Dwan Bell 11 Northeastern 37.70
9 Chris Johnson 12 Southwest Onslow 37.73
-- Keron Crayton 10 Owen FS
-- Davis Kendall 10 Owen DNS
-- Evan Pardue 10 Union Academy DNF
Varsity Boys 500 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Davis Kendall 10 Owen 1:07.82
2 Colton Davis 11 Community School of David 1:08.26
3 Evan Pardue 10 Union Academy 1:08.31
4 Dwan Bell 11 Northeastern 1:08.67
5 Jamal Rule 10 Salisbury 1:08.78
6 Charles Johnson 12 St. Pauls 1:10.59
7 Austin McGuire 11 Patton 1:11.17
8 Nathan Swinney 12 Union Academy 1:11.23
9 Ethan Byerly 11 South Davidson 1:11.49
10 JoTwan Patton 12 Mountain Island Charter 1:15.08
11 Zorion Ferreira 12 Research Triangle 1:16.14
-- Tad Sloan-Westmoreland 12 Owen DNF
Varsity Boys 1000 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Will Cuicchi 10 Seaforth 2:37.83
2 Daniel Ahearn 12 Community School of David 2:38.65
3 Evan Mitchell 12 Union Academy 2:38.87
4 Joshawa Huneycutt 11 South Stanly 2:43.23
5 Tad Sloan-Westmoreland 12 Owen 2:43.45
6 Charlie Bennett 11 Patton 2:45.02
7 Daniel Burger 12 Christ the King 2:45.78
8 Cole Fiorillo 11 Corvian Community 2:48.29
-- Matthew Radin 12 Lincoln Charter DNF
-- Tucker Caulder 11 Lincoln Charter DNF
-- Elijah Jones 12 Owen DNF
-- Ethan Byerly 11 South Davidson DNF
Varsity Boys 1600 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Andrew Parker 12 N.C. School of Science &a 4:19.23
2 Elijah Jones 12 Owen 4:22.50
3 Jaylen Bark-McCoy 12 Cherokee 4:28.40
4 Joshawa Huneycutt 11 South Stanly 4:29.21
5 Carson Wells 11 West Stanly 4:33.88
6 Cole Fiorillo 11 Corvian Community 4:36.29
7 William Sanchez 12 East Carteret 4:44.28
-- Evan Mitchell 12 Union Academy DNF
Varsity Boys 3200 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Andrew Parker 12 N.C. School of Science &a 9:28.43
2 Blake Nicholson 10 Christ the King 9:41.04
3 Elijah Jones 12 Owen 9:51.33
4 Ignacio Morales 11 Surry Central 9:53.97
5 Aaron Brown 11 Nash Central 10:00.12
6 Joshawa Huneycutt 11 South Stanly 10:02.36
7 Logan Ades 12 Christ the King 10:07.77
8 Andrew Harding - Northside - Pinetown 10:11.54
9 Jaylen Bark-McCoy 12 Cherokee 10:13.48
10 Wyatt Hanson 9 Research Triangle 10:13.59
11 Carson Wells 11 West Stanly 10:17.02
12 Hunter Smathers 12 Maiden 10:19.25
13 Zach Hazelwood 11 Wheatmore 10:20.94
14 Rafferty Koontz 11 N.C. School of Science &a 10:25.21
15 Greg Grasso 12 West Stokes 10:27.88
16 Roland Leslie 10 Franklin Academy 10:38.67
17 Corbin Hasslinger 12 Pine Lake Prep 10:41.59
-- Jack Anstrom 10 Seaforth DNF
-- Ben Martin 12 Bunker Hill DNS
Varsity Boys 55m Hurdles 39" Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Kenneth Byrd 11 East Burke 7.71
2 Ayden Thompson 12 Bunker Hill 7.73
3 Gaby Avery 12 East Duplin 7.93
4 Quavion Martin 12 Northeastern 7.95
5 John Shearin 12 T.W. Andrews 8.12
6 Austin Jenkins 12 Swain County 8.14
7 Zye-Ryk Wright 11 North Pitt 8.28
8 Quintin Wilson 12 North Rowan 8.29
Varsity Boys 55m Hurdles 39" Prelims
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Ayden Thompson 12 Bunker Hill 7.90
2 Kenneth Byrd 11 East Burke 7.99
3 Gaby Avery 12 East Duplin 8.05
4 Zye-Ryk Wright 11 North Pitt 8.07
5 Quavion Martin 12 Northeastern 8.10
6 John Shearin 12 T.W. Andrews 8.17
7 Austin Jenkins 12 Swain County 8.20
8 Quintin Wilson 12 North Rowan 8.46
9 Jamear Clements 12 Cummings 8.46
10 Kelan McCullough 10 Swain County 8.54
11 Zorion Ferreira 12 Research Triangle 8.56
12 Ariyon Bell 11 Lakewood 8.65
13 Zaman Timmons 11 T.W. Andrews 8.65
14 Brenden Miller 12 T.W. Andrews 8.67
15 Seth McEachern 12 Mountain Island Charter 8.69
16 Jamarcus Pippen 11 North Pitt 8.70
17 Nathaniel Rhein 12 Polk County 8.71
18 Luke Kelly 11 Bunker Hill 8.76
19 Marcus Alexander 12 St. Pauls 8.77
20 Reggie Daniel 11 Mountain Island Charter 8.87
21 Jaylan Willis 10 Bunker Hill 8.90
22 Chase Whaley 11 East Duplin 8.96
23 Johntavius Booker 11 Anson 9.00
24 Derek Portillo-Revell 9 Northeastern 9.04
25 Amari Mercer 12 Northeastern 9.04
26 Levi Winter - Cherokee 9.07
-- Quincy Brown 12 Kinston DNF
Varsity Boys 4x200m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 T.W. Andrews 1:33.00
2 Cummings 1:33.04
3 Monroe 1:34.39
4 North Forsyth 1:35.86
5 Northeastern 1:36.36
6 Salisbury 1:36.81
7 Kinston 1:37.00
8 Community School of Davidson 1:37.04
9 Eastern Wayne 1:37.31
10 Nash Central 1:37.50
11 Bunker Hill 1:37.60
12 Newton-Conover 1:37.66
13 Mountain Island Charter 1:37.82
14 Southwest Onslow 1:39.21
15 Union Academy 1:41.91
-- North Pitt DQ
-- East Burke DQ
Varsity Boys 4x400m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 Community School of Davidson 3:34.40
2 Salisbury 3:36.42
3 Union Academy 3:40.09
4 Lincoln Charter 3:40.49
5 Polk County 3:40.59
6 Wilkes Central 3:41.50
7 South Stanly 3:41.96
8 N.C. School of Science & Math 3:44.24
9 Bishop McGuinness 3:44.25
10 Kinston 3:44.80
11 Monroe 3:47.22
12 Bunker Hill 3:47.65
13 Cherokee 3:48.59
14 Swain County 3:50.63
15 Research Triangle 3:52.83
16 Seaforth 3:54.36
-- T.W. Andrews DQ
Varsity Boys 4x800m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 Christ the King 8:22.73
2 Lincoln Charter 8:24.98
3 Swain County 8:38.30
4 Seaforth 8:39.21
5 Bunker Hill 8:48.48
6 N.C. School of Science & Math 9:02.30
7 West Stokes 9:03.19
8 Union Academy 9:05.75
9 Mountain Island Charter 9:07.31
10 Research Triangle 9:07.78
11 Polk County 9:08.31
12 Franklin Academy 9:09.08
13 Bishop McGuinness 9:18.88
14 Corvian Community 9:24.86
15 Surry Central 9:35.35
-- Cherokee DNF
-- Wilkes Central DQ
Varsity Boys Shot Put 12lb Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Junior Payton-Kimble 11 Northeastern 55-09.00
2 Jesse Shelton 12 Mountain Heritage 54-11.75
3 Demontae Robinson - North Pitt 50-00.25
4 Michael Hathcock 12 East Burke 47-05.75
5 Kenson Davis 12 Cherokee 46-03.25
6 Jordan Barrett 11 Eastern Wayne 46-01.25
7 Brady Bostain 11 East Burke 45-04.50
8 Nse Uffort 10 Swain County 43-11.50
9 Ashton Miller 12 Mountain Island Charter 43-00.25
10 Richard McDowell 10 Eastern Wayne 42-01.25
11 James Spainhour 12 West Stokes 41-04.00
12 Sam Kern 10 Pine Lake Prep 41-02.75
13 Jeremiah Shine 10 Union Academy 40-09.25
14 Maurel Dance 12 Northeastern 40-08.00
15 Sayvion Johnson 12 East Carteret 40-07.25
16 Phillip Harris 11 N.C. School of Science &a 40-03.75
17 Hunter Ramey 11 West Stokes 40-02.25
18 Bruce Brownlee 11 Eastern Wayne 40-01.00
19 Tony Stephens 11 North Lenoir 38-10.50
20 Jackson Hensley 12 Maiden 38-02.50
21 Kolby Byrd 10 East Burke 37-11.00
Varsity Boys High Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Kenneth Byrd 11 East Burke 6-06.00
2 Jared Hiatt 12 North Surry 6-04.00
3 Avery Fraley 11 East Burke 6-02.00
4 Ezra Martin 12 Union Academy 6-00.00
5 Matthew Gray 12 Swain County 6-00.00
6 Ian Cox 12 East Burke 5-10.00
7 Quavion Martin 12 Northeastern 5-08.00
8 Nate Bennett - East Carteret 5-08.00
9 Reggie Daniel 11 Mountain Island Charter 5-08.00
10 Kudoun Ingram 12 Hertford County 5-08.00
11 Greyson Richardson 12 Nash Central 5-08.00
12 Brayden Garrett 12 J.F. Webb 5-06.00
13 Dereon Miller 9 Eastern Wayne 5-06.00
13 Aizen Bell 11 Cherokee 5-06.00
15 Amani Benel 11 Christ the King 5-06.00
-- Isaac Jarvis 11 Manteo NH
-- Ta'Shaun Smith 12 T.W. Andrews DNS
Varsity Boys Pole Vault Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Matthew Gray 12 Swain County 16-06.00
2 Kenneth Byrd 11 East Burke 16-00.00
3 David Lee Williams 10 North Stokes 13-00.00
4 Connor Logue 11 Mountain Island Charter 13-00.00
5 Colby Capps 12 Mountain Heritage 12-06.00
6 Isaac Jarvis 11 Manteo 11-06.00
7 Caden Lail 11 Robbinsville 11-00.00
8 Cooper Ivey 10 Lakewood 10-06.00
8 Tate Dalton 11 West Stokes 10-06.00
8 Andrew Tynio 11 North Stokes 10-06.00
11 Blaise Dalton 11 West Stokes 10-00.00
11 Jordan Stokes 10 Manteo 10-00.00
13 Kelan McCullough 10 Swain County 9-06.00
14 Carey York 10 Mountain Island Charter 9-06.00
15 Alan Morales 12 Bunker Hill 8-06.00
Varsity Boys Long Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jared Hiatt 12 North Surry 21-09.00
2 Ezra Martin 12 Union Academy 21-02.75
3 Blake Hawks 11 Mount Airy 21-01.25
4 Marlon Martin 11 Corvian Community 20-11.25
5 Avery Fraley 11 East Burke 20-09.75
6 Clemente Battle 12 Eastern Wayne 20-04.25
7 Kelan McCullough 10 Swain County 20-02.50
8 Ariyon Bell 11 Lakewood 19-08.75
9 Derrick Reid Jr 9 Carver 19-07.25
10 Princeton Loch 12 Southwest Edgecombe 19-03.75
11 Orlando Burch 12 Forest Hills 18-11.75
12 Khavarie Hightower 12 Cummings 18-11.50
13 Quavion Martin 12 Northeastern 18-11.00
14 Isiah Alston 12 Eastern Wayne 18-07.75
15 Micah Williamson 10 Eastern Wayne 16-09.00
-- Ta'Shaun Smith 12 T.W. Andrews DNS
Varsity Boys Triple Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Ezra Martin 12 Union Academy 44-05.00
2 Princeton Loch 12 Southwest Edgecombe 42-06.50
3 Jared Hiatt 12 North Surry 41-10.25
4 Blake Hawks 11 Mount Airy 41-10.00
5 Clemente Battle 12 Eastern Wayne 41-03.00
6 Gaby Avery 12 East Duplin 41-02.50
7 Joseph King 12 Southwest Edgecombe 41-01.75
8 Ian Harrison 10 Mountain Island Charter 40-04.50
9 Zaman Timmons 11 T.W. Andrews 40-00.50
10 Dwan Bell 11 Northeastern 39-11.25
11 Kelan McCullough 10 Swain County 38-05.00
12 Nathaniel Rhein 12 Polk County 36-08.00
-- Corbin Payne 12 South Davidson FOUL
-- Ta'Shaun Smith 12 T.W. Andrews DNS
-- Matthew Gray 12 Swain County FOUL
Varsity Girls 55 Meter Dash Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jaida McGrew 10 Mountain Island Charter 7.14
2 Aniya Edwards 10 Elkin 7.16
3 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 7.21
4 Jada Lloyd 11 Hertford County 7.27
5 Jalee Brown 10 South Stokes 7.29
6 Zimya Croom 11 Farmville Central 7.36
7 Christyonna Lewis 9 Salisbury 7.42
8 Makaila Williamson 11 Eastern Wayne 7.43
Varsity Girls 55 Meter Dash Prelims
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jaida McGrew 10 Mountain Island Charter 7.20
2 Aniya Edwards 10 Elkin 7.23
3 Jada Lloyd 11 Hertford County 7.25
4 Jalee Brown 10 South Stokes 7.30
5 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 7.31
6 Christyonna Lewis 9 Salisbury 7.33
7 Zimya Croom 11 Farmville Central 7.44
8 Makaila Williamson 11 Eastern Wayne 7.48
9 Natalie Patton 10 Mountain Island Charter 7.50
10 Arianah Davis 12 Farmville Central 7.50
11 Kiara Campbell 12 Fairmont 7.54
12 Sanai Johnson 10 T.W. Andrews 7.56
13 Janiyah Maxwell 10 Anson 7.56
14 Taylor Waters 10 Eastern Wayne 7.57
15 Skylar Southern 11 Forbush 7.60
16 Tai'lah Ward 11 North Rowan 7.60
17 Saniya Miller 12 Newton-Conover 7.61
18 Malana Mclean 10 Seaforth 7.65
19 Azaria Gallop 11 Northeastern 7.67
20 Tania Brandon 12 South Granville 7.75
21 Harmoni Carter 9 Mountain Island Charter 7.76
22 Aaryn Gabriel 11 Winston-Salem Prep 7.79
23 Gabby Hayes 11 Hertford County 7.96
-- Takeyriah Wilson 12 Lexington FS
Wheelchair Girls 55 Meter Dash Wheelchair Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jordan Oliver 11 Murphy 23.36
Varsity Girls 300 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 40.44
2 Christyonna Lewis 9 Salisbury 40.87
3 D'Anna Cotton 9 Cummings 42.68
4 Tai'lah Ward 11 North Rowan 42.98
5 Janiyah Maxwell 10 Anson 43.41
6 Skylar Southern 11 Forbush 43.55
7 Alessia Addo 10 Pine Lake Prep 43.71
8 Jaida McGrew 10 Mountain Island Charter 43.73
9 Cloe Jenkins 11 R-S Central 43.99
10 Jalee Brown 10 South Stokes 44.12
11 Brianna Davis 12 Fairmont 46.02
12 Mariah Perry 10 Walkertown 47.19
-- Aniya Edwards 10 Elkin DNF
-- Rachel Switzer 12 North Forsyth DNS
Varsity Girls 500 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 1:15.86
2 Aniya Edwards 10 Elkin 1:21.58
3 Rachel Switzer 12 North Forsyth 1:21.65
4 Mille Wymbs 11 Salisbury 1:22.52
5 Gianna Speight 10 Farmville Central 1:23.59
6 Annie Lewis 9 Swain County 1:24.40
7 Tatiana Chigwerewe 12 Reidsville 1:25.57
8 McKayla Harris 10 Hobbton 1:25.77
9 Letsi Burgos 11 Cherokee 1:26.90
10 Camryn Burton 12 Community School of David 1:27.62
11 Sierra Church 12 West Lincoln 1:28.67
12 Alana Daily 11 N.C. School of Science &a 1:29.10
13 Jenna Berry 9 Brevard 1:31.16
14 Aaryn Gabriel 11 Winston-Salem Prep 1:32.26
15 Brianna Davis 12 Fairmont 1:32.50
16 Cheyenne Painter 9 Mountain Island Charter 1:35.97
Varsity Girls 1000 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Amaya Hicks 12 Swain County 3:10.84
2 Emily Pierce 12 Eno River Academy 3:11.62
3 Ainsley Heath 12 Heide Trask 3:18.77
4 Emily Hedrick 12 Bandys 3:19.65
5 Gracie Monteith 12 Swain County 3:20.71
6 Cali O'Niell 9 Seaforth 3:22.02
7 Audrey Falcone 11 Union Academy 3:24.52
8 Madison Flynn 11 Manteo 3:26.94
9 Rylan Breath 9 Mountain Island Charter 3:32.44
10 Taylor Worley 10 Corvian Community 3:38.93
-- Brooke Hope 11 R-S Central DQ
-- Katherine Hopkins 12 Lincolnton DNF
Varsity Girls 1600 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Arizona Blakenship 11 Swain County 5:12.72
2 Katherine Hopkins 12 Lincolnton 5:13.64
3 Abby Pike 11 Pine Lake Prep 5:26.05
4 Anika Raburn 11 N.C. School of Science &a 5:26.23
5 Taylor Worley 10 Corvian Community 5:31.95
6 Meah Walsh 12 East Burke 5:35.74
7 Marin Sullivan 11 Community School of David 5:43.62
8 Rylan Breath 9 Mountain Island Charter 5:44.08
9 Madison Flynn 11 Manteo 5:48.11
Varsity Girls 3200 Meters Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Arizona Blakenship 11 Swain County 11:42.44
2 Katherine Hopkins 12 Lincolnton 11:56.54
3 Nicole Alfers 10 Christ the King 11:56.91
4 Meah Walsh 12 East Burke 12:04.15
5 Lucy Murray 12 Brevard 12:18.60
6 Lily Miller 11 Community School of David 12:20.37
7 Emma Vacca 12 Eno River Academy 12:44.26
-- Anika Raburn 11 N.C. School of Science &a DNF
Varsity Girls 55m Hurdles 33" Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 7.86
2 D'Anna Cotton 9 Cummings 8.60
3 Mariah Perry 10 Walkertown 8.63
4 Aniya Brown 11 North Rowan 8.74
5 Brooke Packingham 10 Cummings 8.78
6 Aniya Hawkins 10 Mountain Island Charter 8.95
7 Azaria Gallop 11 Northeastern 9.32
8 Angelica Lugo 12 Anson 9.33
Varsity Girls 55m Hurdles 33" Prelims
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Akala Garrett 12 Albemarle 8.03
2 D'Anna Cotton 9 Cummings 8.45
3 Mariah Perry 10 Walkertown 8.72
4 Brooke Packingham 10 Cummings 8.80
5 Aniya Brown 11 North Rowan 8.99
6 Aniya Hawkins 10 Mountain Island Charter 9.14
7 Azaria Gallop 11 Northeastern 9.27
8 Angelica Lugo 12 Anson 9.33
9 Makynna McDonald 10 Rosman 9.59
10 Amoni Saunders 9 Northeastern 9.61
11 Azarea Miller 11 North Rowan 9.71
12 Akeelah Ayers 11 Granville Central 9.87
13 Ju'Mizhia Sanders 12 West Wilkes 9.94
14 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 9.95
15 Bella Gaby 10 East Duplin 9.97
16 Tania Hardee 12 North Pitt 9.98
17 Shaniyah Harris 10 Northeastern 10.16
18 Natalie Patton 10 Mountain Island Charter 10.18
-- Taylor Jordan 11 Cummings FS
Varsity Girls 4x200m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 Mountain Island Charter 1:47.92
2 Salisbury 1:48.69
3 Cummings 1:50.19
4 Winston-Salem Prep 1:53.98
5 South Granville 1:54.58
6 Brevard 1:55.82
7 Swain County 1:56.23
8 Eastern Wayne 1:56.81
9 Robbinsville 1:57.18
10 Nash Central 1:57.20
11 West Stanly 1:57.66
12 Union Academy 1:57.80
13 Lexington 1:59.08
14 Pine Lake Prep 1:59.38
15 Fairmont 2:00.23
-- Farmville Central DQ
-- Hertford County DQ
Varsity Girls 4x400m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 Salisbury 4:15.59
2 Elkin 4:24.45
3 Swain County 4:24.73
4 Community School of Davidson 4:27.22
5 Mountain Island Charter 4:28.23
6 Union Academy 4:34.48
7 Surry Central 4:36.07
8 Manteo 4:37.80
9 Bishop McGuinness 4:38.13
10 R-S Central 4:40.39
11 West Stanly 4:41.26
12 N.C. School of Science & Math 4:42.81
13 Seaforth 4:42.88
14 Nash Central 4:44.30
15 Robbinsville 4:51.25
-- Pine Lake Prep DQ
Varsity Girls 4x800m Relay Finals
=========================================================
Team Time
=========================================================
1 Swain County 10:13.33
2 Community School of Davidson 10:35.09
3 Mountain Island Charter 10:39.28
4 Pine Lake Prep 11:01.53
5 Manteo 11:03.79
6 West Stanly 11:04.01
7 Bishop McGuinness 11:16.42
8 Seaforth 11:25.33
9 Surry Central 11:31.17
-- N.C. School of Science & Math DQ
Varsity Girls Shot Put 4kg Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Alana Warren 12 R-S Central 36-05.75
2 Ella Riggs 10 North Surry 35-00.50
3 Iniyah Mitchell 12 Randleman 34-09.50
4 Gracie Elmore 12 West Lincoln 32-01.00
5 Kimora Bell 11 Eastern Wayne 31-11.25
6 Jami Harris 12 Eastern Wayne 30-08.00
7 Brittany Ellis 11 North Rowan 30-05.50
8 Carley Teesateskie 9 Swain County 30-02.50
9 Gabby Lloyd 11 Murphy 30-01.50
10 Faith Woodard 10 Swain County 28-08.50
11 Fernanda Garcia 12 Hobbton 28-06.50
12 Kendra Dixon 12 Farmville Central 28-04.25
Wheelchair Girls Shot Put Wheelchair Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Jordan Oliver 11 Murphy 7-05.75
Varsity Girls High Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 D'Anna Cotton 9 Cummings 5-04.00
2 Gracie Sutton 11 Swain County 5-00.00
3 Jasmine Miller 11 Community School of David 5-00.00
4 Zoie Shuler 11 Robbinsville 5-00.00
5 Leia Jewell 11 Eastern Wayne 5-00.00
6 Mary Rashford 12 Bishop McGuinness 4-10.00
7 Dawnelle Chandler 10 Mountain Island Charter 4-10.00
7 Claire Buchsbaum 9 Christ the King 4-10.00
9 Olivia Gurganus 11 Pender 4-08.00
10 Alden Thomas 11 Swain County 4-08.00
11 Jordan Luchtman 12 Princeton 4-08.00
12 Bella Williams 12 Draughn 4-06.00
13 Sarabeth Johnson 11 Trinity 4-06.00
14 Naomi Feagin 12 Swain County 4-06.00
15 Ava Utt 12 Millennium 4-06.00
16 Jedidiah Adu 9 West Stokes 4-04.00
16 Lenae Sumner 9 North Surry 4-04.00
18 Helayna Myers 10 Mountain Island Charter 4-04.00
Varsity Girls Pole Vault Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Amelia Rogers 12 Swain County 11-00.00
2 Alden Thomas 11 Swain County 8-00.00
3 Delany Brooms 11 Robbinsville 8-00.00
4 Caroline Gay 10 Manteo 8-00.00
4 Lainey Proffitt 12 Draughn 8-00.00
4 Savannah Griffin 12 Mountain Island Charter 8-00.00
7 Anna Cape - Draughn 7-06.00
7 Hannah Wingate 11 Swain County 7-06.00
9 Shyanne Spell 11 Lakewood 7-00.00
10 Genevieve Midthun 12 Mountain Island Charter 6-06.00
-- Maggie Osterndorf 10 Mountain Island Charter NH
-- Addison McManus 11 Wilkes Central DNS
Varsity Girls Long Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Zoie Shuler 11 Robbinsville 17-05.00
2 Tanaia Taylor 11 Forest Hills 17-02.00
3 Brooke Packingham 10 Cummings 17-01.00
4 Arianah Davis 12 Farmville Central 16-10.00
5 Taylor Jordan 11 Cummings 16-09.00
6 Alessia Addo 10 Pine Lake Prep 16-06.50
7 Zimya Croom 11 Farmville Central 16-03.50
8 Stefania Williams 11 Pine Lake Prep 16-03.00
9 Arnasjelle Corpening 12 Salisbury 16-01.00
10 Claire Barlow 10 Robbinsville 15-08.50
11 Ariana Liberatore 11 North Surry 15-04.50
12 Nariah Furr 12 West Stanly 15-04.25
13 Gabrielle McMillan 12 Northeastern 15-04.00
14 Diamond Moore 9 Cummings 15-00.50
15 Janiyah Maxwell 10 Anson 15-00.25
16 Mary Rashford 12 Bishop McGuinness 14-11.00
17 Tristan Smith 10 Union Academy 14-02.00
18 Saniya Miller 12 Newton-Conover 13-11.00
19 Sky Tuchscherer 11 North Johnston 13-06.25
20 Abagail Arbeau 11 Princeton 13-01.00
21 Jamyah Mosley 11 R-S Central 12-01.00
-- Naomi Feagin 12 Swain County FOUL
-- Leia Jewell 11 Eastern Wayne DNS
Varsity Girls Triple Jump Finals
==============================================================================
Athlete Yr Team Mark
==============================================================================
1 Zoie Shuler 11 Robbinsville 39-09.50
2 D'Anna Cotton 9 Cummings 37-06.50
3 Brooke Packingham 10 Cummings 35-06.25
4 Tanaia Taylor 11 Forest Hills 35-05.25
5 Aniya Brown 11 North Rowan 34-09.25
6 Taylor Jordan 11 Cummings 34-05.50
7 Kylie Brodt 11 Union Academy 34-02.75
8 Gabrielle McMillan 12 Northeastern 34-01.25
9 Nariah Furr 12 West Stanly 33-05.00
10 Stefania Williams 11 Pine Lake Prep 32-04.00
11 Sierra Church 12 West Lincoln 31-07.25
12 Katena Morrison 12 Forbush 30-11.50
13 Alexandra Swinney 11 Union Academy 30-09.50
14 Claire Barlow 10 Robbinsville 30-08.50
15 Jamyah Mosley 11 R-S Central 30-01.00
-- Arnasjelle Corpening 12 Salisbury FOUL
-- Ariana Liberatore 11 North Surry FOUL