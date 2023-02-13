WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Swain County women made it back-to-back state Indoor titles with a convincing 83.5-61 victory over second place Cummings. The men’s championship was a much tighter affair with East Burke edging Union Academy 48-43 to earn the Cavaliers’ first Indoor State Championship.

The Maroon Devil women racked up much of their points in the distance disciplines, earning 14 points in the 1000 Meters and getting a pair of individual event victories from Arizona Blankenship in the 1600 and 3200 Meters. Blankenship racked up gold in the 1600 Meters with a time of 5:12.72 and in the 3200 hitting the tape in 11:42.44. Amaya Hicks also won gold for Swain, taking the 1000 Meters in 3:10.84. Hicks and Blankenship paired up with Annie Lewis and Gracie Monteith in the 3200 Meter Relay to lift Swain to victory in 10:13.33.

