The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released the final playoff brackets for the 2022 Women’s Soccer State Playoffs. Play is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the site of the higher seed.
The tournament is a single elimination format. The State Championships are scheduled for July 3 & 4th at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
2022 2A Women’s Soccer State Playoffs
First Round Pairings
WEST
#1 Wilkes Central (17-3-0) vs. #32 Lexington (7-8-0)
#16 McMichael (8-5-1) vs. #17 Lincoln Charter (8-6-2)
#8 Lincolnton (15-5-0) vs. #25 Burns (12-6-1)
#9 Madison (15-2-1) vs. #24 North Forsyth (6-4-0)
#5 East Gaston (15-2-1) vs. #28 West Wilkes (10-7-1)
#12 Salisbury (16-1-2) vs. #21 East Surry (11-6-2)
#13 Pine Lake Prep (12-5-1) vs. #20 Owen (10-6-1)
#4 West Davidson (20-0-1) vs. #29 Shelby (7-8-1)
#3 Community School of Davidson (14-6-0) vs. #30 East Burke (8-9-2)
#14 Forbush (12-6-0) vs. #19 Brevard (11-6-4)
#6 West Stokes (14-3-3) vs. #27 Providence Grove (9-11-2)
*#11 Jay M. Robinson (9-7-1) vs. #22 Bandys (12-3-3)
*#7 Hendersonville (16-4-0) vs. #26 Maiden (12-5-1)
*#10 Forest Hills (15-3-1) vs. #23 Newton-Conover (12-7-2)
#15 Southwestern Randolph (14-6-1) vs. #18 East Davidson (10-6-1)
#2 Wheatmore (19-0-0) vs. #31 East Rutherford (7-7-2)
2022 3A Women’s Soccer State Playoffs
First Round Pairings
WEST
#1 Lake Norman Charter (20-1-0) vs. #32 West Charlotte (3-13-2)
*#16 Crest (13-5-1) vs. #17 St. Stephens (13-5-2)
#8 Enka (10-9-1) vs. #25 Oak Grove (8-9-0)
#9 Central Academy (11-7-1) vs. #24 Smoky Mountain (10-9-3)
#5 Hibriten (15-4-1) vs. #28 Franklin (9-12-0)
*#12 Asheboro (14-4-2) vs. #21 Fred T. Foard (10-4-5)
*#13 Hickory (13-6-1) vs. #20 Forestview (11-7-0)
#4 East Lincoln (15-3-3) vs. #29 West Rowan (9-9-1)
#3 West Henderson (17-3-1) vs. #30 North Henderson (4-9-3)
#14 Tuscola (12-5-2) vs. #19 Concord (13-6-0)
#6 North Davidson (14-4-3) vs. #27 Central Cabarrus (9-10-0)
#11 Northwest Cabarrus (14-4-0) vs. #22 Rockingham County (14-3-1)
#7 Atkins (14-1-3) vs. #26 Ledford (10-9-3)
#10 Pisgah (17-4-0) vs. #23 North Iredell (12-7-1)
#15 Freedom (12-5-1) vs. #18 Stuart Cramer (12-5-0)
#2 South Point (19-0-0) vs. #31 Jesse Carson (8-11-0)