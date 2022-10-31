Newton-Conover boys soccer vs Bandys

Newton-Conover soccer's Jesus "Chucho" Mejia (6) against Bandys' Chris Moore (14) on Sept. 26, 2022. 

 O-N-E Photo by Marcus Smith

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the brackets for the 2022 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer State Playoffs. The opening round of the tournament is scheduled for Monday, October 31 (some games have shifted until November 1 due to inclement weather) at the home of the higher seeded team.

This year brackets were seeded in two tiers, with all Conference Champions seeded by an RPI formula followed by all other qualifying teams within the region seeded by RPI formula before the pairing stage. The State Championship Matches will be contested on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 in Greensboro at McPherson Stadium, home of NC Fusion

