CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the brackets for the 2022 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer State Playoffs. The opening round of the tournament is scheduled for Monday, October 31 (some games have shifted until November 1 due to inclement weather) at the home of the higher seeded team.
This year brackets were seeded in two tiers, with all Conference Champions seeded by an RPI formula followed by all other qualifying teams within the region seeded by RPI formula before the pairing stage. The State Championship Matches will be contested on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 in Greensboro at McPherson Stadium, home of NC Fusion
The 2022 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships will be broadcast live via web stream on the NFHS Network. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.99 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.
2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
#1 Pine Lake Prep (17-3-0) vs. #32 North Wilkes (9-11-1)
#16 Surry Central (12-7-2) vs. #17 Lincoln Charter (9-9-3)
#8 Shelby (16-3-2) vs. #25 Walkertown (8-6-0)
#9 East Davidson (17-3-1) vs. #24 Salisbury (12-8-0)
#5 Newton-Conover (16-3-1) vs. #28 Morehead (9-6-3), (MOVED TO NOV. 1, 6 p.m.)
#12 Trinity (15-4-2) vs. #21 Brevard (9-8-2)
#13 McMichael (14-3-0) vs. #20 Comm. School of Davidson (8-11-3)
#4 Hendersonville (14-2-3) vs. #29 Southwestern Randolph (7-11-2)
#3 Forbush (18-1-2) vs. #30 West Stokes (7-12-2)
#14 Bandys (17-3-0) vs. #19 Wilkes Central (10-6-3) (MOVED TO NOV. 1, 6 p.m.)
#6 North Forsyth (15-5-2) vs. #27 Lincolnton (10-11-1)
#11 Forest Hills (11-10-1) vs. #22 West Davidson (15-5-0)
#7 Robinson (19-2-1) vs. #26 Randleman (7-11-1)
#10 Owen (16-2-1) vs. #23 West Stanly (14-6-1)
#15 Patton (16-4-1) vs. #18 West Caldwell (11-8-1)
#2 Wheatmore (18-0-4) vs. #31 Monroe (9-10-3)
3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
#1 Asheboro (19-1-2) vs. #32 West Mecklenburg (1-11-1)
#16 Stuart Cramer (11-8-2) vs. #17 West Henderson (10-8-4)
#8 Atkins (12-10-0) vs. #25 West Iredell (6-11-2)
#9 Central Academy (8-13-1) vs. #24 South Rowan (14-7-1)
#5 Franklin (13-4-2) vs. #28 Ashe County (9-10-3)
#12 St. Stephens (13-4-1) vs. #21 North Lincoln (9-10-2)
#13 South Point (14-4-2) vs. #20 East Henderson (10-9-2)
#4 East Lincoln (15-4-3) vs. #29 North Buncombe (8-12-1)
#3 Hibriten (16-3-3) vs. #30 Montgomery Central (9-9-0)
#14 Pisgah (12-3-3) vs. #19 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3)
#6 Concord (19-1-3) vs. #27 Oak Grove (8-12-2)
#11 Ledford (14-5-3) vs. #22 North Iredell (10-11-0)
#7 Enka (10-8-3) vs. #26 Erwin (11-10-1)
#10 Hickory (16-2-3) vs. #23 Smoky Mountain (6-8-5) (MOVED TO FRANK BARGER STADIUM AT HICKORY, 6 p.m.)
#15 North Henderson (7-5-7) vs. #18 North Gaston (13-6-2)
#2 Forestview (17-1-0) vs. #31 Northeast Guilford (13-6-2)