LENOIR-RHYNE UNIVERSITY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date           Time      At     Opponent         Location                         

Sep 3 (Sat)    6:00 PM   Home   Virginia State   Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Sep 10 (Sat)   1:00 PM   Home   Ferris State     Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Sep 17 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Away   Erskine          Greenwood, S.C.                                     

Sep 24 (Sat)   6:00 PM   Home   Carson-Newman    Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Oct 1 (Sat)    3:00 PM   Away   UVA Wise         Wise, VA                                            

Oct 8 (Sat)    1:00 PM   Home   Limestone        Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Oct 15 (Sat)   4:00 PM   Away   Barton           Wilson, N.C.                                        

Oct 22 (Sat)   2:00 PM   Home   Newberry         Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Oct 29 (Sat)   1:00 PM   Home   Wingate          Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)                      

Nov 5 (Sat)    2:00 PM   Away   Catawba          Salisbury, N.C.                                     

Nov 12 (Sat)   1:00 PM   Home   Tusculum         Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)

