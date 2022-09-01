LENOIR-RHYNE UNIVERSITY 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Time At Opponent Location Sep 3 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Virginia State Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Sep 10 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home Ferris State Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Sep 17 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Erskine Greenwood, S.C. Sep 24 (Sat) 6:00 PM Home Carson-Newman Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Oct 1 (Sat) 3:00 PM Away UVA Wise Wise, VA Oct 8 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home Limestone Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Oct 15 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Barton Wilson, N.C. Oct 22 (Sat) 2:00 PM Home Newberry Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Oct 29 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home Wingate Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium) Nov 5 (Sat) 2:00 PM Away Catawba Salisbury, N.C. Nov 12 (Sat) 1:00 PM Home Tusculum Hickory, N.C. (Moretz Stadium)