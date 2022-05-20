NEWTON, N.C. - With all of the county teams being ousted of the 2022 state playoffs, the Catawba Valley 2A All-Conference softball awards were recently released.
Bandys and West Lincoln finished the regular season as co-conference champions with each program notching a 13-1 mark.
The Lady Trojans were also crowned CVAC tournament champions after defeating West Lincoln, 7-1, in the tournament title game on May 5.
The Lady Rebels and Bandys each had five players named to the 2022 All-Conference list.
For Bandys, seniors Annie Andrews, Kenley Rembert, Bailey McClellan and Caroline McIntosh were selected, as well as sophomore pitcher Owen Lyall.
(Full article in the weekend edition of the O-N-E)