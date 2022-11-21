Hickory boys soccer 2022 3A state champs

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC – A scoreless first half gave way to a fiery second half that saw the Hickory Red Tornadoes claim a 2-1 victory over Jacksonville and the 3A Men’s Soccer State Championship. Freshman center back Braeden McCourt cleared a would-be Jacksonville go-ahead goal off the Tornado line before netting a go-ahead goal of his own on the way to winning the 3A Championship’s Most Valuable Player Award.

McCourt’s first heroics came with the score knotted at zero when Jacksonville forward, Jack Leary came screaming through the Tornado defense and worked his way around Hickory goalkeeper Conner Mejia. Leary flicked a ball towards an open net, but McCourt managed to clear it just before it crossed the line, knocking it out for a corner kick in the 50th minute. Just eight minutes later, Hickory had a free kick opportunity that pinballed in the box and fell to McCourt just to the left of the Cardinals’ goal. McCourt made no mistake pounding it home to lift Hickory to the 1-0 lead.

