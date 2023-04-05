HICKORY, N.C. — The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a conference doubleheader with visiting Pitt Community College on Monday afternoon at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 28-6 overall and 15-3 in Region 10 play.
Game one: No. 15 Catawba Valley 10, Pitt 1
The Red Hawks tallied 10 hits, including a trio of home runs from Annie Andrews, Emma Kuproski and Kiana Mullner, to seize the opening game of Monday’s Region 10 doubleheader.
Andrews and Kuproski both drove in a team-high three runs each to lead Catawba Valley at the plate.
On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Mayson Lail allowed just three hits, one earned run, no walks and struck out 11 batters. She improves to 14-4 on the season.
Game two: No. 15 Catawba Valley 6, Pitt 0
Sophomore Jillian Jones tossed a one hit performance on the mound, leading the Red Hawks to the win in game two of Monday’s doubleheader to help her team secure the sweep.
Jones’ lone hit surrendered came on a single by Kadie Smith during the second inning, and she retired the final 16 batters in order. Jones improves to 13-2 on the season.
Offensively, Emma Kuproski led CVCC with a double and two RBI. Camryn Bryant also drove in one run on two hits.
The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Wednesday against Southwest Virginia — the first of three-straight road conference doubleheaders.