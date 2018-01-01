Newton-Conover swimmers make history

Newton-Conover swimmers Ross Dant and Paul Karre made history Friday in the NCHSAA Class 1A/2A state swimming championships.

Dant made school history, becoming the first Red Devil to win a state title in swimming. He won the 500 free and 100 backstroke. He also set the 1A/2A state record in both events. For his achievements he earned the meets' "Most Outstanding Swimmer."

Karre finished sixth in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free.

The O-N-E will have more updates in the future and in next week's edition.