Memory Tree of Yvonne Barnhardt of Newton. Ornaments have been given to me by friends, family, students, and teachers during the past 54 years. She won the Best Christmas Tree Contest for The O-N-E.
Yvonne Barnhardt Wins O-N-E Best Christmas Tree Contest
- Special to the O-N-E
