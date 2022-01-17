Winter Storm Izzy brought around 5 inches of snow and less than 1/10 inches of ice to Catawba County over the weekend. Many residents got outside to enjoy the first significant snow accumulation in the county.
Winter Storm Izzy Hits Catawba County
- Special to the O-N-E
