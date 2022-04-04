What's happening the week of April 4 at Balls Creek?
It’s National Assistant Principals week. Join us in sending a big THANK YOU to Mrs. Miller for all she does for the students and staff at BCES.
Monday our sixth grade students will visit Mill Creek for their middle school tour.
Tuesday is Balls Creek Spirit Night at Sweet Taters in Conover from 4:30-8:30PM. Mention Balls Creek when ordering - a portion of all sales will benefit our PTO.
Wednesday is an early release day for elementary students. Students will be dismissed at 12:15pm.
Class and group pictures will take place on Thursday. Wear your best SMILE! Class pictures are pre-order only.
Also on Thursday our first grade students will visit Lenoir Rhyne Auditorium and Zahra Baker Park.
If you ordered items from our Fundelights fundraiser please make plans to pick those up on Thursday from 3:30-6:00pm in the cafeteria parking lot.
On Friday our kindergarten and first grade students will travel to Bandys High School for Ag Day.